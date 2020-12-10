Can Biden’s choice for secretary of defense dismantle Trump’s clown show?

A mountain of a man whose career could be the source for several Rambo adventures is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of defense.

Biden introduction of retired four star Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, 67, ended speculation about what had been a badly kept secret buzzing around the dispirited, misled Puzzle Palace while its uniformed attendants awaited the next ill-conceived order from the current Idiot-In-Chief.

Mainstream media is talking about Austin’s public reticence, repeating that Austin is reluctant to garner face time the way more flamboyant generals do. Mainstream media is also making much of the fact that Austin is Black. He is being credited with affirming the wisdom of civilian control over the armed forces, and is being sold by the media as more like a preacher than a warrior.

Why aren’t the newsies telling us that Austin earned a Silver Star for valor in Iraq; that he led arguably the Army’s roughest, toughest ground-pounders in Afghanistan; that his soldiers represented the polished steel fist of the Army’s finest first responders?

Austin rose through the ranks always a star player, a huge man who will not provide his vital statistics. No need really, he always towers over everyone around him.

The Washington Post reported that other four stars who served with Austin describe him as “quiet,” “low-key,” “introverted.” The Post reported that those eminent officers claimed that Austin’s quietly distinguished personality might not serve him well as secretary of defense. They say Austin’s innate shyness is not the personality a secretary of defense needs to rattle America’s military might at opponents needing a lesson in battlefield humiliation.

The picture they paint is incredibly unbelievable. There is no such thing as a low-profile general, especially one who is almost 7-feet-tall.

Make no mistake, Austin is a warrior with a warrior’s instincts. He was a career airborne infantry officer and leader in the 10th Mountain Division, another “get some” outfit that has seen a lot of combat since 2003. Even as an old man, Austin was still running around singing airborne songs.

The U.S. military under Donald Trump’s influence was a train wreck. The best generals and admirals quit or got fired. Americans found their sons and daughters among penny packets of young Americans in harm’s way all over the Middle East and Africa, with amateurs to lead them.

Austin will be the first “real soldier” to lead the Pentagon since Marine Gen. James N. Mattis resigned. His expertise and command presence — he can spin one up — will encourage every active-duty service member. The military clearly needs leadership and direction. Trump ran away from his responsibilities except to second guess any officer who didn’t say exactly what he wanted to hear.

Biden has said he will insist on a controlled military that shares the common expectations of NATO, SEATO and the rest of America’s allies. The incoming president has a history with Austin. On Dec. 1, 2011, while he was vice president under President Barack Obama, Biden flew to talks at Al Faw Palace in Baghdad with then-United States Forces Iraq commander Gen. Lloyd J. Austin, who was the top American military dog in Iraq when the locals hated dogs and Americans with equal abandon.

Austin and the White House continued to stay in touch throughout Obama’s two terms in office.

There are currently about 5,500 U.S. military members in Iraq, depending on whether the so-called drawdown has actually moved out any troops. Things seem to be in limbo. Trump demanded half of the war fighters in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan be repatriated to safer soil by the end of his first and only term. If that trend continues in Biden’s administration, the U.S. wouldn’t have any troops in hostile areas within a year or two.

So why the heavyweight warrior?

Selecting a former general instead of a civilian begs a question: Why would a smart, savvy politician who claims to want to secure peace hire a warrior to run the Pentagon? Is the best defense still a good offense or is Biden being driven to nominate a Black man merely for appearance sake?

Contrary to the anticipated knee-jerk reaction to hard questions, the answer is not a matter of race but of practicality. There are other equally responsible positions Austin could fulfill. It doesn’t, however, make sense to nominate a stud warrior like Austin unless Biden — with an abundance of caution — intends to walk softly and carry a big stick.

If that is true, then the United States will need to revamp its forsaken military. Despite the trillions of dollars that have been spent under Trump, the Army’s boots on the ground — with the exception of special operations troops — are in desperate need of oxygen. Morale is low, crime is high, retention rates stink and everybody is tired of war.

In any event, whatever Biden proposes will be a nice change from disconnected orders emitted from the pie hole of a big-mouthed bully who thinks he’s a Mafia don.

Austin is the same guy as Mattis but in a different suit. Obama, while Biden was his vice president, indirectly dismissed Mattis for being too aggressive. In his memoirs, Leon Panetta — Obama’s defense secretary between 2011 and 2013 — writes that Mattis and the Obama administration never saw eye-to-eye when it came to the general’s desire to increase the U.S. presence in Syria. Mattis is reported to have retired from the role of commander of the United States Central Command in March 2013. Austin took Mattis’ place at Central Command, which then went quiet after years of being the voice of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. .

At CENTCOM Austin was described as an “invisible general” due to his reluctance to appear publicly to report on what Central Command was up to. It was his last command. Austin retired from the Army on April 5, 2016. After retirement, he joined the ranks of generals that five-star General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower once called the star-studded “window dressing” in corporate headquarters and defense interests.

In 2016, Austin joined Raytheon Technologies, which researches, develops, and manufactures advanced technology products including missiles, air defense systems and drones. Two more board appointments followed before Biden announced his name.

All will be for naught if Austin can’t get a waiver from the Senate that allows him to be defense secretary without waiting the required seven years after leaving active military service. Mattis was brought into Trump’s Cabinet by the same lapdog Senate that is still in power. That may change Jan. 5 if Georgia’s Republican senatorial candidates are beaten by their Democratic opponents in a white-hot runoff election. Even so there is no guarantee.

Austin will be blazing another trail on his long, difficult slog to the top of his profession as the nation’s first Black defense secretary. His tranquil manner, apparent military bearing and lack of histrionics will be reassuring to manyafter the clown show Trump ran for years.