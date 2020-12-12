Trumplandia: December 5 — 12, 2020

Duck, Duck, Doh! Edition

NOV. 3, 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AT PRESS TIME:

Quinnipiac University Poll — Dec. 11, 2020

BELIEVE BIDEN WON LEGITIMATELY:

DEMOCRATS: 98%

INDEPENDENTS: 62%

REPUBLICANS: 23%

The election was not close. There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results. Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy. The emperor has no clothes. Republican electeds who continue to humor him have no spines. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 10, 2020

Naked Ambition

The week of our Trump — Dec. 5, 2020: Lame-duck President Donald J. Trump continued his fruitless quest to overturn the election he lost by pulling out all the stops in what has been a cruise down the river “Da-Nile” ever since President-elect Joe Biden beat the pants off him last month.

Still on record as losing by more than 7 million votes and by more than 70 in the Electoral College, Impeached President Donnie was allowed to continue dreaming about his inauguration with the help of spineless congressional Republicans, a crooked Texas attorney general in search of a pardon and by the coddling of his daughter/wife, Ivanka.

But in the end, last night’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, not only left the emperor without clothes, but for all intents and purposes, ass-out in his seditious attempt to avert the American popular vote.

Just like an earlier attempt to overturn his loss in Pennsylvania, the nation’s highest court shot down The Donald’s Texas Hail Mary attempt to steal the election for its “lack of standing.”

The court wrote:

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas joined in on the public undressing by stating the court:

“(does) not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction.”

Alito wrote:

“I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.”

Although I’m sure the Rudy Giuliani-led legal “Elite Strike Force” has other irons in the fire, the clock is ticking on Team Trump. The vote tallies in all 50 states have already been certified and the states meet on Monday for the Electoral College exercise of certifying those votes. Then on Jan. 6, 2021, both houses of Congress will meet to formally count the electoral votes and certify “Sleepy” Joe as the next president.

The first signs of what Trump called: “the big one,” surfaced a day after he lost his bid to overturn electoral votes in Pennsylvania. This time, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton looked to set aside the 62 Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin on charges the election was tainted due to a flood of mail-in ballots in states Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

The legal challenge was supported by attorneys general from 17 other states where Trump won in 2020.

A desperate Trump immediately asked to join the doomed legal action, which was panned as seditious by many legal scholars. Sen. Mitt Romney, (R- Utah), called the lawsuit “madness,” and Sen. Ben Sasse, (R-Neb.) classified it as “nonsense.”

The lawsuit emerged during a dark time in the Trump presidency when anyone still hanging on to hope of an election victory was riding a spooky fun house roller coaster featuring a few quick ups and many bottomless downs.

First, former Trump campaign guru Kellyanne Conway, a woman who looks like she was rode hard and put up wet, conceded victory to Biden late last week during an interview on critically acclaimed left-wing website “The 19th,” where she admitted it looked as though Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would prevail.

Meanwhile, a few other Republicans seemed to distance themselves from their party head. The Washington Post found that just 25 congressional Republicans almost acknowledged the Biden victory. Such dalliances with reality angered the Naked Marmalade Messiah, causing him to check his list and check it twice.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) led off the week by agreeing to argue the Texas lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court. That same day — the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor — the sunshine of Donnie’s life, Ivanka, posted an encouraging picture of her Daddy as a face on Mount Rushmore.

Like lemmings to a cliff, weak-minded Republicans in the House of Representatives attempted to glom on to what they saw as a surefire Trump train. Despite having no proof of widespread voter fraud or irregularities, 106 members of the House supported the controversial amicus brief accompanying the Texas lawsuit. Another 20 Republicans backed the brief yesterday, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.).

But the Supreme Court rejection of the Republican bid to reverse the election dashed their hopes along with any chance for Cruz to demonstrate his legal wizardry on the biggest stage.

After the Supreme Court snub, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, (D-Ca.) ripped into the Republican members of the House for backing a frivolous lawsuit that was not only an abomination but also an abuse of the judicial system.

Pelosi wrote on Twitter:

“The 126 Republican Members that signed onto this unlawful and undemocratic GOP lawsuit have brought dishonor to the House and must once and for all end their election subversion — immediately.”

In the end, the Trumpian sure thing only led to more misery for the president, who has emerged as an even bigger loser than he was a month ago.

Donnie was so deflated by the rebuke that he was not expected to attend last night’s White House Christmas party. He responded to the ruling on social media with a flurry of tweets just before midnight, vowing to fight on.

Trump tweeted:

“The Supreme Court really let us down. No wisdom, No Courage!”

The Paxton lawsuit was seen as just another con. Largely viewed as an overt ploy by the indicted attorney general to gain a pardon from Trump, Paxton was subpoenaed for records yesterday by the FBI as part of an investigation into possible bribery and abuse of his office.

Paxton has been under indictment since 2015 on securities fraud charges related to activities in which he engaged prior to taking office. Paxton has pleaded not guilty to the securities fraud and that matter has never gone to trial.

COVID Terrific?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approval late yesterday for the nation’s first vaccine for COVID-19, ending what had been a quest for relief from the disease that has swept across the world, infecting 71 million and killing 1.6 million people, including nearly 300,000 in the United States.

Trump hailed the move and praised the makers of the vaccine, U.S.-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The two-step vaccine, which tested as 95 percent effective, was recently rolled out in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Health workers and nursing home residents are expected to get the first doses of the vaccine in the coming days. The effort to inoculate all Americans will make it the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history and poses additional challenges for Biden’s incoming administration.

Trump largely ignored the virus throughout the fall and even stated the U.S. was rounding the corner on stopping its spread just prior to the fall surge of coronavirus cases began to set new daily records of infection and death. Yesterday, the United States added more than 225,000 new cases and nearly 3,000 more deaths. California, the state with the most COVID-19 infections, added a staggering 31,000 new cases, followed by 13,000 in Pennsylvania and 12,000 in Texas.

Trump said:

“We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all. When the China Virus invaded our shores I promised we would produce a vaccine in record time before the end of the year — they said it couldn’t be done. But with today’s announcement, we have now achieved that goal.”

Trump touted “Operation Warp Speed,” which pushed regulations and sped up the approval process. Trump said his administration provided more than $14 billion to accelerate vaccine development.

He said the U.S. made a $2 billion investment in Pfizer to produce 100 million doses of their vaccine, with an option to produce 500 million additional doses in the near future. Pfizer acknowledged the American investment but stated it was not part of “Operation Warp Speed” and funded its own research.

In what has been the worst week for COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic started in February, Trump held a White House coronavirus event this week that was not attended by representatives from either Pfizer or Moderna, the manufacturer for another vaccine.

Continuing the convoluted messaging that has many Americans not following safety protocols, Trump projected the vaccine’s approval but again marveled at how many people had already been sickened by coronavirus. He pointed with glee at the concept touted by his administration that the more people sickened by the virus would help the country develop a herd immunity.

Trump said:

“And I hear we’re close to 15 percent (of Americans infected) I’m hearing that. And that’s terrific, that’s a very powerful vaccine in itself.”

The discredited theory would allow the virus to run unmitigated throughout the population with no effort to stop it from killing thousands of people.

An opponent of wearing protective face masks, social distancing and avoiding large crowds, Trump continued to hold large outdoor rallies before mask-less supporters throughout the fall presidential campaign. Despite his claims that COVID-19 fears were overblown, he had his supporters sign waivers not to sue him or the venue if they contracted the disease.

Trump held one such a rally just last week in Valdosta, Ga., in support of Republican Senate candidates Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face run-offs in early January against Democratic opponents Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

At that rally, Trump, of course, continued to lie about voter fraud and claimed that he’d won in Georgia when in fact he did not. He claimed that the November election had been rigged, which was curious since he was also claiming that he’d won. Trump’s rhetoric in Georgia led to death threats against local election officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger.

Several people in Trump’s orbit reported they were newly infected with coronavirus. Most famously, Giuliani, “Strike Force” colleague Jenna Ellis and 30 members and staffers from the Michigan state House of Representatives all tested positive.

Trump’s lax reaction to stopping COVID as well as his initial anger that news of the vaccine’s imminent arrival was being released shortly after his election loss was off-putting to both Pfizer and Moderna, and is thought to be why representatives from neither company attended the his event this week.

Media reports emerged from The New York Times that suggested the Trump administration even cluster-fucked its own coronavirus cluster-fuck by declining an offer from Pfizer to buy more doses of the vaccine at the end of the summer. In a statement to Fox News, the White House denied the newspaper account and accused Pfizer of attempting to negotiate a better deal with the United States while distributing the two-shot vaccine across the globe.

Trump did not speak of the negotiations or the timing of the vaccine during last night’s address from the Oval Office. Instead, he tried to take full credit for the coming vaccine distribution, which is still being formulated.

Trump said:

“This is a reminder of America’s unlimited potential. Operation Warp Speed is the greatest medical manufacturing endeavor in American history. (coronavirus) It may have started in China, but it ends here in America!”

