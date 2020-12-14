Electoral College Monday could force Pence to declare Biden 46th president

It’s Electoral College Monday, December 14, 2020, and most everyone in the U.S. and around the world is ready for Joe Biden to officially be declared the 46th president of the United States. The count, once it’s completed this afternoon, will show Biden with 306 votes and “Landslide Election Day Loser” Donald J. Trump with 232.

This official count, however, might simply set the stage for a command performance on Jan. 6, 2021, by U.S. Vice President Mike “Send in the Clown” Pence during a congressional circus destined to devolve into political theatrics.

Pence, the wing-man for wannabe dictator Trump, could be forced to declare Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential sweepstakes in front of a joint session of Congress and a national television audience early next year.

That would certainly be a “rich” visual for Trump to scream about during his final few days in the White House.

Why, you might wonder, would serious Trump sycophant Pence make such a public statement when his boss has spent so much time falsely and loudly tweeting and screeching while losing dozens of election-result challenges in state and federal courts?

The 20th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution demands that Pence perform this legally binding act.

Since the mid-20th century, on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. before a Joint Session of Congress, the vice president opens Electoral College votes from each state in alphabetical order. He passes the votes to four tellers — two from the House and two from the Senate — who announce the results. House tellers include one Representative from each party and are appointed by the Speaker.

At the end of the count, the vice president declares the name of the next president. Since Biden snagged more votes than Trump, it would seem a lock that Pence will be forced to announce the fact the nation and the world have known for more than a month: Biden will be sworn-in as president on Jan. 20, 2021.

Well, it might not be that easy and straightforward given Trump’s refusal to admit he lost by a landslide — Biden hammered the current White House occupant by more than 7 million votes.

The Constitution also provides for objections to the Electoral College votes during the Jan. 6 joint session. Yes, you read that right. Any of the 126 Republican House members and their Senate brethren — including all the anti-American idiots who continue to encourage Trump and his Quixotic quest to remain in the Oval Office — can challenge the results from any state.

Here’s how this works (apologies for dropping into the weeds, but it’s part of this laborious process that needs some serious streamlining before the next presidential election cycle):

Since 1887, the Constitution has allowed for objections to electoral votes. During the joint session, members of Congress may object to individual electoral votes or to state returns as a whole. An objection must be declared in writing and signed by at least one Representative and one Senator.

In the case of an objection, the joint session recesses and each chamber considers the objection separately in a session that cannot last more than two hours, with each member speaking for no more than five minutes. After each house votes on whether or not to accept the objection, the joint session reconvenes and both chambers disclose their decisions.

If they agree to the objection, the votes in question are not counted. If either chamber does not agree with the objection, the votes are counted. Since Democrats maintain a voting majority in the House it is unlikely that any objection — if any are made — will succeed.

In other words, Pence will most likely be forced to confirm — live and in living color on television networks and social media streaming platforms — a fact that Trump and his cabal of traitors to the American republic and its centuries-old style of democracy don’t want to accept: Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States in fewer than 40 days and 40 nights.

For Pence, he might be heard trying to sing a verse of Judy Collins’ classic folk-rock hit from 1975 (written by Stephen Sondheim) “Send in the Clowns” on his way out of the Capitol that evening.

Hey Mike, here are the words (with slight revisions for today’s performance). Practice singing the song a few times before January 6 so you’ll be able to belt it out on key and loud enough for Trump to hear in the Oval Office that he will be vacating two weeks after your performance.