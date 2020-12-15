Written by Staff Writer

PRESIDENT — LEGIT!

WASHINGTON — The Electoral College made it official yesterday by formally choosing Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president. Registering a solid 306 votes, the electors legitimized Biden’s and Harris’ Election Day victory over lame-duck President Donald John Trump, who has protested every step of the way and has yet to concede.

