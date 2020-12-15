Written by Staff WriterDecember 15, 2020December 14, 2020 PRESIDENT — LEGIT! WASHINGTON — The Electoral College made it official yesterday by formally choosing Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president. Registering a solid 306 votes, the electors legitimized Biden’s and Harris’ Election Day victory over lame-duck President Donald John Trump, who has protested every step of the way and has yet to concede. Share this:TweetEmailShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.