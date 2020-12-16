Watching Donnie lose (again) was an important day for democracy

Monday was a day of historic moments. Watching Donald Trump lose — again, and hopefully for the final time to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — was high drama and history.

Disgustingly, some members of the Electoral College received death threats on Monday, causing at least one to wear a bulletproof vest while other electors moved gatherings to unspecified locations.

All that unpleasantness somewhat overshadowed Monday’s first COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States, where more than 300,000 Americans are already dead from the virus.

After four acrimonious years watching Delusional Donald lie, cheat and steal from the American people, thinking back to how he even got to the Oval Office in the first place is interesting to remember: In 2016, Trump won in the Electoral College but lost the popular vote by almost 3,000 votes to Hillary Clinton. That fact that has haunted him his entire term.

But then Biden and Harris rubbed salt in the wound while making history this year, winning 81,283,495 votes and flipping several red states to blue. Donnie received 74,223,755 votes, meaning his loss in the popular vote was even bigger this time.

Yet, in spite of the numbers, Delusional Donald still refuses to admit he lost. And he’s not through trying to make history. For the first time in America, he’s attempting a very public and disgusting coup d’état.

His legal “strike force” has filed 50 lawsuits on the president’s behalf, attempting to overturn what Donnie claims was a “rigged” election. The legal eagles have a stunning record of defeat, including two significant losses in the Supreme Court. Most notably Supreme Court justices — including three appointed by Donnie himself — dismissed a Texas lawsuit aimed at disenfranchising the votes of more than 20 million Americans in six key swing states.

Astoundingly, 126 Republican lawmakers joined 17 Republican state attorneys general who filed an amicus brief to that lawsuit.

By doing so, each of those men and women ignored their sworn oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. They are guilty of sedition, at least. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being urged not to seat them in the new Congress. Obviously, some punishment is appropriate.

Unbelievably Trump filed yet another election lawsuit Monday, this time in New Mexico. According to a news release, Trump and his legal team are claiming the state broke the law when it allowed drop boxes to be part of the voting process. Trump lost New Mexico by nearly 100,000 votes.

Even though Monday’s Electoral College vote was historic and seen on television for the first time, it was agonizingly slow and boring. But the wait was worthwhile. Our democracy withstood the most brutal, unlawful attack since the Civil War.

To be fair, many Republican judges, governors and election officials have stood up for America and its founding principles. However, thousands of others are still clinging to Donald Trump’s ship of fools and vipers.

The fight isn’t over. A sick, miserable angry, Trump — cheered on by his delusional party members and conservative media — promises to continue his fight. He’s raised almost $300 million for his “Official Election Defense Fund,” a thinly disguised scam to fill his pockets and fund a possible return in 2024.

With fewer than 30 days left in his term, Trump — with the aid of the most crooked, dark, dangerous Republican Party in history — can still do so much damage to the country that it will take years to negate.