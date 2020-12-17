Say Goodbye, Mr. Trump. Don’t Let The Door Hit You In The Ass Going Out

Donald Trump has gotten mighty cozy with the bigoted gangbangers who call themselves Proud Boys. When not so occupied, he is reportedly telling friends he may back out of the 2024 election for president if the climate is still gray and bleak in 2022.

Politico reported Monday that the doddering wannabe bully boy “has spent days calling a dozen or more allies to ask what they think he needs to do to ‘stay part of the conversation.’ ” Trump is reportedly telling his followers he might run again, but then he might not, backing out if two years of dogging the national dialogue isn’t enough for mainstream Republicans to wish him back.

He might do better to pin his hopes on the Proud Boys.

There is no precedent for a president stepping from the White House into the gutter that could explain Trump’s increasingly antisocial behavior. It is hard to conceive of presidents from FDR to Barack Obama — even including Richard Nixon — who would intentionally gather anywhere near a heavily armed bunch of sunshine patriots who beat up ordinary people because a sitting president encouraged them to do so.

Such thoughts and deeds are cowardly. We never see Proud Boys putting on their junk and confronting lawmen, much less the National Guard, or, heaven forbid, active duty military. Cowards all, they exist to make noise. Their spinelessness may be the key to understanding why the Proud Boys appeal to this president of the United States of America.

Granted, our has-been loser president has to do something for attention. He is backsliding nowadays, behaving more and more like a buffoon. His glory days are over. Deutsche Bank’s eagerness to rid itself of Trump and his unpaid debt is daunting. The 21st Century’s most creative conman has two years to come up with at least $348 million to pay off his loans before the German-based bank starts seizing his assets.

Can Trump overcome the specter of his own inherent dishonesty to find a way to support himself in ways he is accustomed? New York City prosecutors don’t think so. And we know Trump has already scammed at least $170 million from small contributors to pay for his future political endeavors.

Trump is one of the finest natural grifters ever born, but nothing he can do going forward will rehabilitate his degrading clown show in the eyes of the alerted electorate.

Trump’s growing legions of critics are already declaring that being affiliated with nincompoops like the Proud Boys, Alex Jones and all the other conspiracy fruitcakes is unbecoming for a former Republican president. Trump is officially a broken man who has fallen so far he needs the validation of thugs to convince himself he is somebody.

Speaking of, somebody with some judicial steam should legally intervene on the behalf of all Americans before Trump leaves office. There are already precedents in place. A man named William Mumford was convicted of treason and hanged in New Orleans in 1862 for tearing down an American flag.

Where are all the sharp lawyers now? How is Trump’s incoherent public attack on democracy not the definition of seditious intent? His behavior deserves more than verbal massaging to explain it away.

America’s politicians have apparently lost their ability to stand up to bullies. Bullies are always with us, though most conceal their sociopathic personality behind glib repartee. Trump is the finest living example.

The ancients in Greece and Rome handled their bullies more directly. Gaius, later Emperor Caligula of Rome, is a dandy example of the Trumpian condition. Caligula, or “little boots” to his father’s soldiers, ruled Ancient Rome through fear and terror. After four years rampaging through Rome committing murder, adultery and assorted acts of debauchery, his reign came to an abrupt end when he was assassinated by his praetorian guards.

Trump probably hasn’t committed any murders, though he bragged that he could get away with it if he did. What he has done is debauch his way through a grifter’s life, lying, cheating and swindling his way to the White House. Now he is finished. Although some of his Republican cronies are still in league with him, more and more are fleeing his sinking ship. Even Ol’ Turtlehead Mitch McConnell has finished vacillating between appearing to be a moron and finally admitting Joe Biden is the next president.

It is evident to anyone with an intact frontal lobe that Trump has revealed himself as a bad loser with visions of grandeur. On the Dickinson Bayou in East Texas, folks would probably say he let his alligator mouth overwhelm his mosquito ass. Former Trump ally and current critic Anthony Scaramucci and I agree on one thing: Trump is going to fade like daylight in an Alaskan winter once he is torn loose from his White House lair.

Trump was born kissed by venality. His dead daddy’s money gave him currency he didn’t earn and power he never deserved. He used his inheritance badly. According to public accounts, The Donald has sued thousands of people simply because he could. It is part of his bully boy charisma.

That has now changed. Victims are standing in line to get a legal shot at the former president when he comes out of the shade. Times are going to get hard for him. Trump squandered his capital battling for his self-enriching presidency. He is now forced to depend on a political donation scheme bordering on fraud to assure his continued presence in the political arena. Sooner than later that plan is going to be an albatross around his neck.

Trump was so sure he had the best game plan to win the presidency that the shock of being soundly thrashed completely deranged him. He might find solace realizing that his plan to steal America could never have worked, but that isn’t Donald’s way. American democracy is hugely bigger than one fat man. History will take a long, hard look at all the other villains in his evil cabal. He didn’t try to subvert America alone.

Together with his lackeys, he weakened the U.S. Post Office to try and diminish the impact of mail-in ballots; he directly and indirectly attacked legislation that benefits the voting rights of the working poor; and he wrote a tax plan that assures the rich get richer and the poor stay that way.

Trump encourages his followers to apply foul labels to identify people he and his chief racist, Stephen Miller, find wanting. They created the most efficient machinery they could devise for condemning and disenfranchising those that were named. Trump then called in his personal bully boys to inflict some pain.

Fate alone allowed Trump to place three Supreme Court justices on the bench in his first and only term. It was his crown jewel of bad luck for the rest of us. He stupidly relied on their anticipated fealty to make sure they saw the U.S. Constitution his way. Trump failed because he never understood the grand ideal that is America is still sacred in the hearts of most Americans.

Say goodbye, Mr. Trump. You silly, ignorant man, your days in the sunshine are almost over.