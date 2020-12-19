Trumplandia: December 12 — 19, 2020

Bye Felicia Edition

FAVORIBILITY AT PRESS TIME:

Hill-HarrisX Poll, Dec. 14, 2020

Approve of Biden — 60%

Disapprove of Biden — 40%

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where, with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you might have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our commander-in-chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Sore Loser

The week of our Trump — Dec. 12, 2020: According to Elizabeth Kubler-Ross in her 1969 book: “On Death and Dying,” there are five stages of dying: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

This week, in what we are going to believe is lame-duck President Donald Trump’s “bargaining” phase of his dying presidency, we saw Mr. Butt-Sore grudgingly sit by in silence as the Electoral College affirmed its 306 votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump did not do many public appearances this week, last being seen performing the coin toss at last weekend’s annual Army vs. Navy football game.

However, a recalcitrant Trump continued his presence on social media, where he continues to whine about the Biden victory. Vowing to continue the fight for a second term, Trump used social media to point out imaginary voting irregularities that gave Biden a victory in many of the states he won in 2016. In doing so, the soon to be former president seemed to be engaged in a negotiation with anyone who might help him overturn the will of the 80 million voters who want him out.

Congressional Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.) congratulated Biden on his win. Fox News television personalities like Geraldo Rivera finally told Trump to stand down. Even his idol, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed he was a loser and Biden the winner in the 2020 race.

It was pathetic.

Backed against the wall, Trump decided to exact revenge against all who allowed him to lose.

He set his sights on his “Roy Cohn,” and finally pulled the trigger on firing William Barr, his personal attorney general. Barr, in the face of roughly 50 unsuccessful legal challenges by Trump’s “elite legal strike force,” had announced that he could find no irregularities in the 2020 election.

Barr’s announcement angered the president because it contradicted everything Trump had tweeted since he lost. He had brought the Reagan/Bush-era attorney general into his administration to act as his personal lawyer — not the lawyer of the American people as the U.S. Constitution stipulates.

The final straw for Barr’s tenure was tied to a current investigation into the financial dealings of President-elect Biden’s son, Hunter, who is being investigated by the Department of Justice. Trump said Barr should have disclosed the ongoing investigation before the election and his failure to do so suggests his former lapdog was not sufficiently loyal.

Barr met with the president Monday to discuss their differences. In Trumpian fashion, the true outcome of the meeting was not disclosed and Trump instead took to Twitter to end his attorney general’s tenure with what is most certainly another lie: Trump said he never asked Barr to resign, despite calling him a “disappointment” last week.

Trump wrote on December 14:

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will becoming Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”

The staggering news, which again was not dignified with a public appearance on television or at a press conference, appeared to set the tone for how the still defiant Trump expects to continue on to a second term even though no one else expects that to happen.

Barr, in his resignation letter, said the Justice Department would continue to run down investigations into voter fraud despite his departure. Always a suck-up, Barr went on to praise Trump for overcoming an “unprecedented effort by his political opponents” to take him down before he won in 2016. He continued to characterize the investigation into Trump and his administration’s ties to Russia as “frenzied and baseless.”

Barr was hailed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “crushing” what he termed as propaganda generated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

Trump spent the rest of the week appearing to set up his next move, which is somewhere between running for president again in 2024 and preparing to move to his new home in Florida. The former New Yorker changed his residency to Florida in 2019.

However, media reports suggest that residents from Palm Beach, Fla., which surrounds Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort property, are attempting to prevent the billionaire real estate developer from turning the golf resort into his full-time residency.

According to The Washington Post, residents delivered a letter this week stating that Trump signed away his right to live at the compound as part of a deal he signed 30 years ago that converted the then private property into a private club. It was disclosed that the deal that allowed Trump to develop the resort was based on the concept that no one could spend more than 21 days at Mar-a-Lago and that Trump agreed to never live at the resort full time.

The Post story states that at the time of the 1993 agreement, residents were concerned about Trump’s push to subdivide the historic property, a business deal that was blocked by the local community.

As with most things tied to Trump, the matter ended up in court with him losing the bid to subdivide the property. In 2018, Trump tried to build a dock at the club, stating it was for use by the Secret Service, but that was also challenged by the local community.

Despite all the resistance from his neighbors, what has been determined to be a phony Trump December 16 campaign letter has been making the rounds, claiming that the outgoing president plans to use the resort on Jan. 20, 2021 to stage his inauguration.

The goof letter states Trump looks forward to holding the event at the “Winter White House,” although he will no longer be a resident of Foggy Bottom at the time of the event. The letter states:

“We look forward to celebrating the occasion with all Americans! Regardless of the intentions of so-called President Elect Joe Biden.”

Allegedly written by Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, the document, which is printed on what appears to be official “Trump/Pence – Make America Great Again!” stationery, goes on to state:

“Any attempt to remove the Trump administration will require force. We will not back down from this fight. America deserves better.”

The document has been categorized as false by both snopes.com and politifact.com.

Meanwhile, The Palm Beach Post reported that the Trump family is expected to arrive at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 23 for its last presidential Christmas celebration.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the president and FLOTUS will attend a church service at Family Church in West Palm Beach on Christmas, but it is unknown whether they will host their annual New Year’s Eve red carpet gala.

The Trumps are expected to leave Mar-a-Lago and return to Washington D.C. on Jan. 3, 2021.

A Shot in the Arm

Nothing quite says: “shoulda, coulda, woulda,” like the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force wearing a protective face mask while getting vaccinated against the virus he recklessly managed.

Mike Pence, the complicit face of anti-masking, rolled up his sleeve and remarkably put on a mask yesterday while receiving his dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Pence was inoculated along with Second Lady Karen “Mother” Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Only in the demented world of Donald Trump could such a sign of hope be twisted into a political statement.

In some light, the move could be coupled with others during the week to show a slow backtrack by the Grand Ol’ Party from its current leader.

In another pride-swallowing moment for Trump administration, Pence found himself promoting the safety of a vaccine built to eliminate a virus he said two months ago was in our rear view mirror. Later in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Ca.) and Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky) joined in the inoculation mayhem by publicly getting their COVID-19 shots.

This week McConnell, who has been a close supporter of the Trump presidency, raised The Donald’s ire by breaking with the wannabe dictator’s campaign of ignorance by openly acknowledging Biden as president-elect. The move was a break from congressional Republicans who have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

Trump tweeted on December 16:

“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, is a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”

Trump predictably failed to mention that his challenger garnered more than 80 million votes, which is also a record.

Not accepting what some have termed a landslide loss appears to have replaced the denial over a tricky virus that has killed more than a quarter million Americans. The seeming about-face has come just as two companies have begun the distribution of vaccines across the nation.

Thousands of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were dispatched across the country this week and given largely to healthcare workers. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine late last week. The CDC voted to recommend the drug for people age 16 and older and specifically targeted the first doses for healthcare workers and longterm care facility residents, with the goal of dispensing 40 million doses by the end of 2020.

Last night, the FDA gave authorization for the distribution of a second vaccine, this one manufactured by Moderna. Approval of the Moderna vaccine means the vaccine could be made available early next week.

The Pence photo opportunity was just another disturbing reminder of what a nightmare the Trump administration response to coronavirus has been. More than 17 million Americans have been infected by COVID-19, with nearly 200,000 more people contracting coronavirus yesterday. Some 319,000 Americans have died from the virus since February.

Daily coronavirus cases in America are at a record high. More than 1.51 million new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the U.S. in the past week — the highest weekly tally since the start of the pandemic. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 were estimated at 2,633 a day this week, also a ghastly record.

Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.



Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, those within Trump’s inner circle, many of whom have gathered without following social-distancing rules or wearing masks, continue to be vulnerable to catching the highly communicable disease.

A fund-raising campaign was set up this week to aid director of the White House security office, Crede Bailey.

Bailey was in an intensive care unit for three months and had a foot and part of his leg amputated — along with one toe on his other foot — after contracting COVID-19. Recently moved to a full-time rehabilitation unit, Bailey was hospitalized in September amid an outbreak of coronavirus at the White House following a celebration for the swearing-in of Trump Supreme Court nominee Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

This week, Pompeo self-quarantined after being exposed to coronavirus. Although his office failed to disclose how and where Pompeo might have come in contact with the disease, initial reports suggest the secretary has not tested positive.

The Trump sycophant has consistently appeared without a face mask and has been the host of several Madison Dinners. In past weeks, Pompeo hosted holiday parties and honored foreign diplomats.

Favorite Things

As we enter the Trump family’s last holiday season in the White House, each week we’ll take a look at an item or items that may or may not be under the Trump Christmas tree. Don’t toss your cookies — leave them for Santa.

Making Future Plans

