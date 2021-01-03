We welcomed 2021, but the real celebration kicks off in 17 days!

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post contains some naughty words that could offend people who, strangely, are NOT offended by the idea of throwing brown children into cages, gunning down unarmed African Americans, or who think taking sensible precautions during a pandemic that has killed more than 1.8 million people worldwide is an infringement on their personal rights.

By FRED BUNCH

Welcome to 2021. Good riddance to 2020. It was woooosssshhh, really fucked up!

With all the shit that is happening in our world — coronavirus deaths and infections at record rates, hundreds of thousands of people without jobs or unemployment benefits — Donald Trump could give a fuck less. Donald is fucking NUTS. Someone has to say this. Republicans certainly aren’t.

It’s currently quiet as Lincoln’s tomb in Swampland City, but last week, likely from his golf cart, Donnie disturbed the calm with this tweet:

“I love the Great State of Georgia, but the people who run it, from the Governor, @BrianKempGA, to the Secretary of State, are a complete disaster and don’t have a clue, or worse. Nobody can be this stupid.”

Amazingly, Kemp has maintained a colossal calm during the last few weeks of very pissed, disturbed Twitter attacks from a “very stupider than stupid” Donnie. Very few could blame Kemp if he simply said, “Donald, shut the fuck up. Nobody gives a crap about you anymore.”

In a video last week, amazingly, Trump seemed to claim he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his foreign policy work. Not only did he not win, but the video uses an image of the wrong medal in making his bullshit boast.

Just hours before 2021 made its most bizarre debut in decades, Delusional Donnie was relentless with his laughable claims of voter fraud, all being puffed up by some of the most ignorant members of the Republican Party, ever.

But the facts are that Vice President Mike Pence will, on Jan. 6, open the box containing the certified Electoral College votes and announce the results in front of a joint session of Congress, thus officially making Joseph R. Biden, Jr. our new president and Kamala Harris our vice president. Pence asked a federal judge last week to strike down a lawsuit from Texas Republican Louis Gohmert — widely known as the dumbest man in Congress — that would have expanded Pence’s power to dispute the Electoral College result. Indeed, the judge dismissed the lawsuit, but Complicit Mike’s opposition to it just goes to show that even he wants no part of that madness.

If you’ve been living under a rock — which come to think of it, might not have been such a bad idea during 2020 — it’s just possible that you’ve been unaware that Trump still refuses to admit defeat and vows not to leave the White House on Biden’s Inauguration Day, January 20.

Wwwwwhhhhoooiiiee, that’s gonna be some fine teevee time!

Hell, people will be willing to spend some of their coronavirus relief money to see that shit show!

Seeing Delusional Donnie carted out of the White House in a straitjacket will be some rockin’-assed way to finally kick out — er, kick off — the New Year!