Hand over heart: Will you pledge allegiance to the United States or to Trump? It’s time to decide.

Republicans in Congress and tens of million GOPers across the country will need to decide this week if the Pledge of Allegiance they learned early in life — place your right hand over your heart and recite what is a mission statement for a centuries old republic — is meant to support the United States or Donald J. Trump.

On Wednesday, Congress is scheduled to confirm Electoral College results based on the Nov, 3, 2020, Election Day popular vote that showed President-elect Joe Biden defeating Trump in a landslide — 306 Electoral College votes to 232. As detailed in the Constitution, this should be just a procedural event as it has been during the past few decades.

Trump, however, as is his wont has transformed it into personal loyalty stunt. Since he can’t stand losing, he wants congressional Republicans to challenge the Electoral College certification of the popular vote and, if possible, send the presidential contest to a showdown in the House of Representatives where he could secure four more years in the White House.

It’s at best a long shot, but Trump wants to take that gamble even if it bankrupts the country and the Republican Party. He has bullied GOP lawmakers into carrying his water on Wednesday. Some 140 House members and at least one senator have announced they will call into question Biden’s Election Night beat-down of Trump.

Apparently it’s more important for these anti-American legislators to pledge allegiance to Trump than to the country and the people who elected them to govern our complex democracy.

Not only has Trump pressured congressional GOPers to battle the odds for his personal and political benefit, he has also called on supporters to flood Washington, D.C. this week to demonstrate in support of his fraudulent claims that Biden “stole” the election.

Apparently having the baseless claims of illegal voting activity tossed out of courts across the country isn’t good enough for this wannabe dictator and target of criminal investigations in the State of New York.

Trump feels the need to force amoral and aspiring GOP political hacks to take a loyalty test. The question these shortsighted lawmakers need to answer is when they put their right hand over their heart and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, are they doing so in support of the United States or to further Trump’s destructive mission.

Let’s review the Pledge of Allegiance so everyone can understand without question what Trump’s lemmings are turning their backs on for the sake of their political careers. Here’s what most Americans grew up saying at the start of every school day:

I pledge allegiance

To the flag

Of the United States of America

And to the Republic

For which it stands

One Nation

Under God

Indivisible

With liberty and justice

For all

A few years ago a class of 5th graders at a major metropolitan school translated the pledge as it related to their view of the country. This week, that grade school lesson might be instructive for Trump and Republicans in Congress and across the country who seem intent on overturning the will of an overwhelming majority of voters.

Here’s how the students translated the Pledge’s patriotic statement:

I promise to be loyal

To the symbol of our country

Each state that has

joined our country

To a country where people

choose others

to make laws for them

The flag stands for our country

A single country

Most of the people believe in

The country cannot be

split into parts

With freedom and fairness

For each person in the country

Start with “promise to be loyal to the symbol of our country,” move on to “a country where people choose others to make laws for them,” focus on “the flag stands for . . . a single country . . . [that] cannot be split into parts,” and then take a few minutes to digest the closing sentence “with freedom and fairness for each person in the country.”

Nowhere either in the Pledge itself or the students’ interpretation is there a call for supporting a power-hungry, megalomaniac, criminally encumbered person such as Trump.

So ,Republican lawmakers, before you take a public stand for soon-to-be former President Trump, stand in front of a mirror, put your right hand over your heart and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. What do you see? A person with love of country or an opportunist chasing after the pied piper of American politics?

Hopefully, you and your supporters will choose country over corruption before it’s too late for your careers and for the United States of America.