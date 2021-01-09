Trumplandia: January 2 — 9, 2021

Un-Civil Insurrection Edition:

Results of the Georgia Runoff

Trump supporting protestors have taken the steps of the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/QcujAPfagN — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021

A Mob Hit!

The week of our Trump – January 2, 2021: As the January 6 certification Electoral College results were awaiting their ceremonial tour through the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate another tally was underway – the number of dead and injured following an apparent coup d’etat carried out by the lame-duck President of the United States and thousands of his avid followers.

Trump, the pretend dictator/mobster, held another outdoor super-spreader event amid climbing COVID-19 numbers. Appearing outside on the lawn of the White House, the President of the United States urged his followers to travel down Pennsylvania Avenue to Capitol Hill and stop democratic action that would certify Joe Biden’s presidential election win last year.

The result was an insurrection against the country that set throngs of disorderly Trump supporters against Capitol Police and other law enforcement that protects Congress. The violent spectacle saw often armed members of Trump’s cult first breach the steps of the Capitol Building before finally routing the Congressional building while covering it with Trump flags, Confederate flags and in some cases human waste in protest of the Biden victory.

Held ahead of a joint session of Congress already thought to be contested by seditious, Republican members of the House and Senate were expected to meet and accept the result of the Electoral College and finally affirm the Biden victory.

Presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, the ceremonial event usually lasts under an hour and is a formality leading up to the inauguration of a new president on January 20, 2021. This year, the failure of the outgoing president to concede defeat created an aura of uncertainty and gave the day an ominous feel, despite the expected affirming votes.

Trump had already lied about the Pence’s power to investigate and/or overturn the results of the election, just days before in Georgia, where he urged the second in command to “come through for us.” Clear on his role, Pence acknowledged he did not have the power to change the outcome of the election for the president and expected to tally the vote for Biden – it would not be that easy.

In addition, unsubstantiated Republican claims of widespread voter fraud already were poisoning the normally ceremonial process, which had gained attention due to Trump’s begging to usurp an American election in his favor and the members of Congress who planned to challenge Biden’s victory, which tallied 7 million popular votes and a win in the Electoral College.

Trump wrote on Twitter the night before the vote:

“Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We her you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Seditious plans to challenge the democratic election were led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mi.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.) who planned to delay the certification process in the face of a Trump protest rally that attracted at least 50,000. The combination of the rally and planned delay tactics by political opportunists formed a perfect storm and caused a scene like no other in American history.

Entitled: the “Save America March,” or “Stop the Steal,” by Trump, the gathering was also dubbed: “Operation Occupy the Capitol, #Civilwar2 and Independence Day,” by online extremists. The president and the First Family gathered people around 7 a.m. outside the White House Ellipse and spent the next four hours charging them up before sending them down to get “combat justice,” from Congress as per Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Donald Trump, Jr. said:

“They can choose to be a ‘hero or a zero.’ The choice is yours, but we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely. These guys (Congress and Pence) better fight for Trump. Because if they’re not – guess what? I’m going to be in your backyard in a couple of months. We’re coming for you, and we’re going to have a good time doing it.”

Mobs of dutiful, largely un-masked Trump supporters, decked out in all of their loud Trump gear of red MAGA hats, bastardizations of the Americans flags joined with elements of militia groups from all around the country, white nationalist, racists, anarchists and others to swarm upon Congress during the ceremony.

The outcome was easily one of the most shameful displays of violence, mayhem and anti-American acts of domestic terror in the country’s history. Hundreds of rioters attempted to victory and uring a historic attack by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill.

To date, five deaths have been attributed to the riots at the seat of American government.

Capitol Police officer Brain Sicknick died on January 7 after engaging with rioters during the attack on Congress the day before. The 42-year-old officer was hospitalized after returning to his division office and was rushed to the hospital moments later. Initial reports suggested Sicknick was possibly attacked with a fire extinguisher by rabid Trump supporters.

Four rioters, including a former member of the military from California, identified as Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by police and Kevin Greeson, 55, of Alabama, both avid Trump supporters, died during the mayhem.

After all the insurrectionists left the seat of American power, one domestic terrorist lay dead and a member of the Capitol Police would perish hours later after being attacked by the mob.

The attack on Congress successfully suspended the certification process and chased Capitol Police, security and Congress itself into hiding as dozens of Trump branded traitors streamed into the halls of Congress and breached the chambers as well as the person offices of congressional leaders.

However, under the cover of night, members of both houses returned to complete the vote and certify Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the next occupants of the White House.

Hours after the death and chaos, Trump issued a video-taped statement tell his supporters: “You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order”, but reminding them that “We love you. You’re very special.”

Consequences

A party to Trump supporters, the riot at on Capitol Hill turned bloodbath the next day when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) and newly minted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) regained control of both houses of Congress and began cracking some heads of their own.

Pelosi called for Trump to be immediately removed from office and reached out to Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to do so. Pelosi said the House will move forward with the impeachment of Trump for a historic second time.

“I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove the President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment that is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people.”

Although no formal statement has been issued by Pence, reports suggest he is not considering removing or replacing Trump.

Yesterday Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), became the first Republican member of the Senate to call for Trump’s resignation. Republican House members Rep. Garret Graves (R-La), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) both called for president’s removal. Kinzinger described Trump as: “unfit” and “unwell.”

Rep Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) said he would not oppose, if the Cabinet invoked the 25th Amendment.

However, the actions of the president’s supporters and his apparent ordering of the hoard to overwhelm Congress during legislative business has caused an exodus of members of some of Trump’s allies and supporters.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who resigned his post last month, issued a scathing statement against his former boss, calling his rally before the attack on Congress “a betrayal of his office and supporters.”

Barr said in a statement to the Associated Press:

“Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.”

Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff, resigned as special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, by calling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and stating “I can’t do it, I can’t stay.”

Mulvaney’s exit was followed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary and wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), Elaine Chao, as well as others.

Trump’s supporters who participated in the insurrection, were immediately pursued by federal authorities although Capitol Police let the majority of rioters enter the halls of Congress and leave after either vandalizing the legislature or stealing items from members of Congress.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. Attorney for D.C. said federal prosecutors had brought charges against at least 55 people believed to have participated in the attack at the Capitol Building. Sherwin said all charges were brought to the district’s federal and local courts and that more would follow.

Pelosi called on Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign following the events of January 6. Sund’s resignation will be effective January 16, The House Speaker also said Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving will be resigning after the deadly riot on Congress,

Even social media itself turned it’s back on Trump, who has often called the use of Twitter and Facebook his open line of communication with his supporters.

Both social media giants locked the accounts of the President of the United States following the attacks on the Capitol.

Facebook on January 7 initially locked Trump’s social media and Instagram account for 24-hours and then extended the lockout of his accounts to indefinitely, with the time period possibly ending after the January 20, 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden.

Twitter initially only suspended the president’s account for the 12-hours following the insurrection at the capitol. Trump was allowed to again tweet on January 8 despite the locking of his accounts on other platforms.

Twitter announced it permanently suspended Trump’s account yesterday after that his posts pose a risk and could incite further violence.

Twitter stated:

“After assessing the language in these tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDoanldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.”

Smaller platforms also took action to silence Trump. Twitch, a video streaming platform owned by Amazon, disabled Trump’s account indefinitely and Snapchat also blocked the president’s account until at least the inauguration.

With members of his own cabinet running for cover, Trump was forced to accept her version of the inevitable. On his now locked social media accounts, Trump read a prepared a final specious statement regarding Biden’s Inauguration, an event he does not plan to attend.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Complete Control

Before President Trump declared war on Congress and urged his minions to storm the chambers of both houses on Capitol Hill, there was a glimmer of hope.

In the morning of what will go down as one of the darkest days in America’s history, Senator-elects Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s former church and Jon Ossoff, a young Jewish documentary film producer and journalist, swept incumbent Republicans from office in a historic runoff.

The election results, which unseated incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Sen. David Purdue (R-Ga.) changed the nation’s political landscape in the short term. However, the victories were overshadowed by the riotous actions of hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed and vandalized both houses of Congress later that day.

Peering out through the fog of war in D.C., the Democratic takeover of the U.S. Senate seemed like a distant memory after members of Congress had been routed from their chambers by hooligans.

Prior to the history making mayhem, the race in Georgia was the focal point of the political universe. Coming off a loss in the Peach Tree state, President Trump focused his disinformation campaign on the Republican stronghold by insisting that there was no way he could have lost the historically red state and blaming its governor and secretary of state for his defeat.

In the days immediately following the November 3, 2020 loss, the master of disaster hurled legal challenges at the battleground state and forced no fewer than three re-counts. When those did not change the electoral outcome, Trump began twisting the arm of its Republican officials focusing on Governor Brian Kemp, a faithful supporter of the president, and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, who oversaw the election process. Insisting he’d won the state despite a 12,000-vote deficit, Trump dubbed the lifelong Republicans “RINO’s” or (Republicans in Name Only). He then began to publicly question the vote and the people counting them.

Trump accused Raffensperger of committing fraud in the voting process. The secretary of state was later vilified by Loeffler and Perdue, who called for his resignation and then death threats began trickling in.

The President ratchetted up the tension even higher on Thanksgiving, of all days, branding Raffensperger as “an enemy of the people,” and placed him in an imaginary cabal with Democratic organizer Stacey Abrams to steal votes.

As the threats to himself, his staff and family increased, Raffensperger called for an end to Trump’s full-court-press and urged the president to stop attacking the electoral process.

In a November 28, 2020 interview with Newsweek he said:

“I don’t think it’s helpful when you create doubt in the election process. People might throw up their arms and say, ‘Why vote?’”

By this week, a desperate Trump began calling Kemp and Raffensperger in the hopes of trying to influence the officials to overturn the results in Georgia despite the will of the American people.

He had planned his open-air super spreader event rally the evening before the January 5runoff election and hoped his presence in a state he lost would overcome another boom in Democratic voter turnout. However, his ace in the hole were explicit calls to both Georgia officials days before.

On January 2, 2021, the President of the United States again reached out to Kemp and Raffensperger for their help in shifting votes around so that he could win. Completely illegal, the call for the fraudulent maneuver saw the Trump trolling for 11,800 votes to pull off a victory after votes had already been counted.

Disclosed in a secret tape and first reported in the Washington Post, the hourlong beg-fest featured Trump attempting to first cajole, beg, bargain and threaten the two officials to overturn his loss in the state. Trump unfurled elaborate conspiracy theories surrounding the machines that counted the votes and ultimately called his loss to Joe Biden in Georgia a hoax.

Trump said:

“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” He later added: “So what are we going to do her, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”

Despite his advances, Georgia election officials failed to take the bait and instead told Trump, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Team Trump attorney Cleta Mitchell, that the president’s assertions were wrong and the election in Biden’s favor was accurate and proper.

The call, which was top news ahead of the Georgia runoff, attracted legal scrutiny, was thought to have possibly violated state election laws that prohibit interference in federal or state elections, appeared to at least be a gross abuse of power by commander-in-chief.

In the end, Trump’s illegal Georgia call arguably sunk the prospects of the two incumbents and Republican voter turnout did not meet expectations. The President still lost Georgia and the control of the U.S. Senate swung from a body controlled for years by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) to the Democrats for the first time since 2009.

Warnock said in a December 30, 2020 tweet: