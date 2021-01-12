After surviving Trump’s knockout punch, can Dems deliver their own?

Donald Trump, Oval Office Occupant #45, in a final attempt to remain in power, told the crowd during a Jan. 6 “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C., “We will never concede.”

He called upon his faithful to storm the Capitol because his once faithful suck-up, Mike Pence, had refused to illegally attempt to overturn the certified Electoral College vote.

The mob was all too willing to follow their führer’s not-so-veiled instructions. They breached the Capitol’s inadequate defenses and searched for Pence while chanting, “Hang Mike Pence! Hang Pence!”

Fortunately or not, Pence escaped to live another day.

Trump had promised the mob:

“So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re going to the Capitol and we’re going to try and give . . . the Democrats are hopeless. They’re never voting for anything, not even one vote. But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

Lying Donnie, of course, didn’t walk with his gullible flock. Instead, he hightailed it to the safety of the Oval Office. He’s a lead-from-behind commander.

The result of the Trumpist assault on the Capitol was five dead and an heavy damage to our seat of democracy. The animals defecated, urinated, and desecrated, all to try and halt the fair election of Joe Biden as our new president.

As every media outlet in the nation bisects, dissects, reviews, reruns and microscopes every frame of video from the coup d’etat, our governmental leaders procrastinate.

House Republicans blocked a resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment that would immediately remove Trump from office. Little surprise there.

It seems Pence and House Republicans will procrastinate just long enough for Trump’s term expires. Another thing Republicans are surely pondering is a pardon for Trump, either issued by himself or by Pence, should Trump decide to resign. If it happens it would not only be a disaster, but a rape of justice.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the leader of the attempted coup, is free to inflict unimaginable devastation upon the nation, the world and the office of the presidency.

And while we’re doling out criticism, let’s not forget Trump mouthpiece, Rudy Giuliani, whose Jan. 6 public call for “trial by combat” certainly put the crowd of Trump cultists into a deadly frame of mind.

On the other side, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal) is moving toward impeachment charges at an exhilarating pace. Disgustingly, with “Moscow” Mitch McConnell still in power for a few more days on the Senate side, we’re looking at another impeachment acquittal.

Arrests of some members of the murderous horde of Trumplican rabble are rapidly taking place, largely because many among the mob are also anti-maskers. Their faces were captured on media footage and in their own selfie videos.

Derrick Evans, a Republican representative in West Virginia legislature, recorded and then deleted a video of himself storming the Capitol. He has been charged, thus prematurely ending his budding legislative career. “Bring the tear gas. We don’t care,” Evans is heard yelling. “We’re taking this country back whether you like it or not. Today’s a test run. We’re taking this country back.”

At another point, he’s heard asking, “Where’s the Proud Boys?” referring to the far-right, all-male, self-described group of “Western chauvinists.”

Just as vile is Josh Hawley, freshman senator from Missouri, who helped begin this farce with his protest of the already certified Electoral College results. Then there’s Ted Cruz, Texas’ cock-sock senator for Trump, who jumped in to share the spotlight with Hawley.

But Hawley one-upped Cruz, because he was photographed giving a clenched-fist salute to the rioters.

For their actions, the potential 2024 presidential candidates are facing Democratic calls to resign. Even some from their own party are admitting that Hawley and Cruz incited violence in the name of political opportunism.

Cruz, not surprisingly, said such allegations are “ludicrous.”

For their efforts, Hawley and Cruz are now being threatened with the Fourteenth Amendment, Section Three, which reads:

“No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.” Amdt14.S3.1 Disqualification from Holding Office. Amdt14.S3.1.1 Disqualification Clause.

Liz Cheney, a Republican representative from Wyoming, told Fox News:

“There’s no question the president formed the mob. The president incited the mob. The president addressed the mob. He lit the flame.”

Seems like a hell of a thing for the daughter of former Vice President Dick “Satan” Cheney to say.

Trump, of course called for her removal from the House and from his party.

If Congress can find a backbone and some huevos, just maybe the worst Oval Office Occupant ever will watch his grandiose political career fly into the wind like so much piss, puddling onto his feet and into the sewer.