Impeachment 2.0

With the U.S. House of Representatives just voting to impeach Donald Trump a record second time, our pathetic orange führer has learned the hard way that inciting a violent insurrection against your own government is generally not considered a good thing.

No student of history or much of anything else, Trump is reportedly a lot more upset about losing his golf endorsements.

Just seven days remain in the Trump’s Reich, and although that’s plenty of time for untold tragedy still to occur, there’s renewed hope in some quarters as responsible Americans ponder what might be the next hard lesson for him to learn: