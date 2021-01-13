Some changes I’d like to see

The Constitution lays out very minimal requirements for the highest offices in the land. A president or vice president must be at least 35 years old, a “natural born” citizen, and a 14-year inhabitant of the United States.

You need better credentials than that to get a job at McDonald’s. In fact, the people who’ve been making Trump’s “hamberders” are probably more qualified to be president than he is.

Short of a constitutional amendment to change the qualifications — which would take years if it could pass at all — it’s up to the two major parties and we, the people, to demand better.

A few suggestions: