Eyeballing Trump’s army of feral humans

Last night CNN’s Chris Cuomo referred to them as: “the feral few.”

Just over a week ago they dressed in skins and horns, with faces painted, they were armed, violent and the horrific, ugly mob that answered the call to overthrow our government. – they were the feral humans that comprised Trump’s Army.

Ultimately, they were murderers. His murderers. His party’s murderers when five people died needlessly last week.

Cheered on by Republican Senators Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), as well as others, they were the foot soldiers for Trump’s attempt to try to overturn a fair election. But they disappointed a livid Trump by not achieving his objective and were left to look the of those “deplorables,” his hated Democratic Party challenger Hillary Clinton so aptly described them as.

With too many carrying selfie-sticks, or a cellular phone, held vertically to proudly document themselves, the mask-less mob, made it easier for the F.B.I. to trace them quickly. Conspicuous in their “made in China” red MAGA hats and wrapped in Trump and American flags too, the horde managed to do something the Confederate army could not do – carry the it’s traitorous flag into the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

Chanting, “Kill Nancy Pelosi,” and “Hang Pence,” the mad, the glassy-eyed murderers and wannabe kidnappers, crashed, smashed and pissed their way into the Capitol building after following the words of Donald Trump; his son, Donald Jr.; Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and members of Congress.

Last week, Rudy stood on the stage near the Capitol and exhorted the crowd of hundreds of participants in “Save America” rally, to confront Congress, which has assembled to confirm the electoral college vote and presidency of Joe Biden by loudly proclaiming:

“If we are wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat!”

Even as he spoke, hundreds were already leaving or at the Capitol. Outside the Capitol, rioters dragged a policeman inside, beating him with a staff attached to a flag.

Looking into the eyes and faces of that mob was chilling, like something out of a horror movie, maybe “Eyes of the Day of the Feral Humans Capitol Invasion .”

Not a single word from Donald Trump asked them to quit that day. He only praised their actions, only later to take no responsibility for his own.

During a visit to Alamo, Texas earlier this week, maybe an alliteration to his Last Stand, this deluded creature was applauded and he again took no credit for his treasonous actions.

Instead, he looked into the eyes of his faithful Americans and lied.

He said:

“I’d like to briefly address the events of last week. Millions of our citizens watched on Wednesday as a mob stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of government. As I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting America’s history and traditions, not tearing them down.”

Further, he proclaimed: “The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.”

Yet another of his delusional threats.

Look into the eyes in the still and video images of these pigs who invaded, desecrated, defecated in and upon the walls and floors, and murdered, just to assuage the ego of a man who lost the election by 7,000,000 votes.

Hundreds of criminal investigations have been opened, dozens of arrests have been made against these are ignorant rubes straight out of the Swamp. Trump has again been impeached, as he deserves, and his ever enabling, traitorous “see no evil” monkey Mitch McConnell has vowed to not let his trial reach the Senate floor while he is in power.

It has been said that the eyes are the mirror of the soul.

If that’s true, a look into the eyes of this ignorant Trump army of feral humans, shows no soul, only hate, murder and worse. This army of feral humans could have been left in the woods of the forgotten.

We may look into the eyes of these feral humans, but we will never forget or forgive.