A sigh of relief

Four years ago when The Shinbone Star started its mission to oppose the demagogue who had seized control of our nation, I didn’t know just how hard it would be. In fact I expected it to fail.

Back then, the names Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had not entered my thought processes. I only knew that I needed to do something, even if that something lasted only a month or a week.

But The Shinbone Star did last, right up until the moment Donald Trump flew off to whatever awaits him, and competent leadership returned to the White House.

Even for a crusty old newspaperman who’s seen more than his share of bad news, I teared up today when Harris raised her right hand and swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States as our new vice president.

Despite the turmoil and pain of the last four years — and especially the last two weeks — our nation endured and even took a big step forward: Harris is the first woman and the first woman of Black and Asian descent to hold the office.

Today, for the first time in a long time, I am again not ashamed of my country.

The Shinbone Star has been both a relief and a burden. I have been uplifted by messages from loyal staff members who told me just how much it has meant for them to be able to vent, and that they’d have gone stark-raving mad without it as an outlet. At the same time, I’ve been frustrated and even angered sometimes when another article came in at an inopportune time, an article that I’d need to edit immediately when all I really wanted to do was go to bed.

This was not how retirement was supposed to be.

But finally today, watching Harris and Biden taking their oaths of office, I felt fulfilled and profoundly relieved. Others have carried heavier burdens than I over the past four years, but I’m still more than happy to set mine down.

I’ve said it before but it bears repeating, The Shinbone Star site will not be deleted. However, it will no longer be maintained.

Later this week, I will change the permissions so that the loyal staff members who have been with us a long time can just write whatever they want, whenever they want. Will any of them take advantage of that opportunity? I can’t say, but I do know they’ll need to learn a little more about WordPress, and that whatever they write will be unedited.

But regardless of whether there’s ever any new material, the site will remain a testament to our resistance. At last count there were 1,588 articles here, all in firm opposition to the man who tried and failed to destroy our democracy.

It has been my great honor to serve our readership, this country, and its democracy.

Thank you, Joe Biden.

Thank you, Kamala Harris.

Thank you to this wonderful staff.

And thank you, readers, each and every one!