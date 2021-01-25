The big stench has left Washington, but plenty of little stenches remain

EDITOR’S NOTE: Although The Shinbone Star is winding down its daily operation, some staff members still haven’t gotten the bad taste out of their mouths. Readers can expect random expostulations at least until the bile settles.

By FRED BUNCH

Most Republican senators say they won’t vote to impeach the deranged creature who incited a riot that left five people dead, threatened to assassinate former Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others, while leaving the U.S. Capitol in shambles.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released last week showed about 60 percent of all Republicans said Donald Trump should have remained in office because he “did not do anything wrong to deserve removal or resigning.”

So Republicans apparently do not care that the crowd was chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” whose policies throughout his career have been about as Republican as one can get.

In fact, one of the first Republicans to embrace Trump’s impeachment was Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the number three-ranking House Republican. She’s now under attack by the Trump faithful.

To her credit, Cheney wrote in a statement:

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath.”

On Twitter, she wrote:

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. I will vote to impeach the President.”

Odious Republican Jim “Gym” Jordan of Ohio, one of Trump’s most vocal allies in Congress who is spearheading opposition to impeachment, said the GOP conference “ought to have a vote” on whether to keep Cheney in her leadership role.

Jordan has been under investigation since 2018 charged with hiding almost 200 sexual abuse accusations against Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss by former members of Jordan’s wrestling teams.

In response to Cheney’s stand, Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard announced last week that he would run against Cheney in her next campaign, noting Trump’s large victory margins of victory in the state and suggesting Cheney’s “long-time opposition” to Trump and her impeachment vote show “just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming.”

Cheney, however, did win 70 percent of the vote in her last election.

All this highlights just how much of a grip Donald still has on the former “Law and Order Party” that now supports armed insurrection against democracy.

Less than a year ago, Delusional Donald called himself “the chief law enforcement officer of the country.”

Now, The Donald is ironically on the run from the Law of The Land. Stripped of his beloved Twitter and Facebook accounts, he’s mostly voiceless inside his Florida compound while friends and family plan his “I shall return” moment.

When a very unrepentant Trump flew away on Jan. 20 from Washington D.C. en route to Mar-a-Lago, his historic second impeachment and other transgressions of his tarnished “legacy” were riding the wings of Air Force One along with him.

Because of that mad man, members of Congress had to flee for their lives. National Guard troops had to bivouac on the marble floors of the Capitol just to ensure that President Joe Biden’s inauguration could proceed. They’re still on site today.

Republicans, however, want to allow Donald J. Trump — the most dangerous and useless Oval Office Occupant ever — to give the nation a raspberry and the middle fingers of both hands.

Their position is all for the Republican Party and screw their oaths of office to protect and defend the Constitution.

God damn them, all!