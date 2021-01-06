AMERICA’S DAY OF SHAME

A mob of unruly protesters has taken over the U.S. Capitol as senators and representatives debated the Electoral College vote confirming the election of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

The 45th president, meanwhile, sat in the Oval Office and watched the proceedings after egging on the protesters to make their feelings known about the democratic process taking place in the Capitol.

More coverage of this coup attempt and shameful day in American history as events develop.