Hair today, gone tomorrow

While the end of a very long tunnel is finally in sight, it might be prudent to take a quick look over our shoulder as a reminder of where we’ve been and where we never want to go again. And while we’re peering into the darkness, it’s understandable that some of us might wonder, “Just what the fuck was it with those guys and the hair?”

Everyone has heard the expression “having a bad hair day,” and even Democrats might be susceptible to that affliction on occasion. But when Trump himself — along with three key members of his evil cabal — sport hairdos like those pictured above, one has to wonder if it was more by design than mere circumstance.

Rudy Giuliani provided a recent example of cheap dye gone wrong, but who could forget Nazi Sturmbannführer Stephen Miller and his spray hair, or Obergruppenfūhrer Steve Bannon’s greasy mop that is reminiscent of any number of winos carousing in the alleyways of a city near you?

Were they simply trying to mimic the faux blond haystack of the Führer himself, or were their stylings more a strange symptom of their white nationalist disease?

As we turn from the horror and march steadily toward the light of Jan. 20, these are questions that deserve an answer as we resolve, “never again.”