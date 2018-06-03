Reporter’s Notebook: Crooks and Kooks in Trump’s Orbit

It’s a good time to be a crook named Kushner

Donald Trump doesn’t have to look far for ex-convicts to pardon.

Charles Kushner, father of No. 1 son-in-law Jared Kushner, served time in prison for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and witness tampering. And he’s not remorseful about it.

Kushner told The Real Deal he has no stomach for ethics or ethics watchdogs, calling them “jerks” that “can’t get a real job.”

“All they want to do is assure that poor, not successful people go into government,” he said. “Because if you’re successful, you shouldn’t be penalized by stupid ethics watchdogs raising things that are potential (illegalities).”

Before Kushner sat with reporters for The Real Deal, he had a few Trumpian words. “Are you guys going to be assholes today, or are you going to give us a fair shake? Do you want me to throw you out of here? Because I will.

Then you can write whatever the fuck you want about me.”

Sounds exactly like the kind of guy Trump will pardon.

Pruitt did not go to Jared

You and I might tread lightly if we were targeted in 11 investigations on our travel and spending. Not EPA Administrator Scott “Go Big or Go Home” Pruitt, who has chalked up another eye-raising expenditure.

Pruitt ordered 12 customized fountain pens from Tiny Jewel Box, a Washington hotspot for fine jewelry. The pens are emblazoned with the EPA seal and Pruitt’s name, the store confirmed.

It gets better.

The dozen pens cost $1,560, but the total bill was $3,230, begging the question: What is the extra for?”

We’ll be the first to predict it’s not ink cartridges.

EPA spokesman Jahan “co-conspirator” Wilcox says the pens are meant as gifts to foreign officials. Whatever.

New York Magazine summed it up tidily: “Because exposé after exposé has uncovered prodigious evidence of the EPA administrator Scott Pruitt’s ethical bankruptcy it’s hard to believe that there are still more transgressions left to uncover. But Pruitt’s breakneck, exhausting-sounding corruption schedule ensures that reporters may be probing just the early months of his tenure for a long time to come.”

How not to hold a womens’ summit

We were all set to like Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis of Florida for hosting his first ever Women’s Summit. Staffers pitched it as “an opportunity for women to learn about relevant topics that have a direct impact on their lives.”

We called up our intrepid Shinbone Star beach reporter and told her to pack a bag. Surely she would hear about gerrymandering, political fundraising, mental health, crime issues, safe gun regulations and child care exemptions.

But as we often advise our children, the key to happiness is to lower your expectations.

The actual agenda is muddled with things like: gardening, weight loss, identity theft and a woman’s guide to financial planning. And whoa Nelly, successfully transitioning from high school to college. You know, all the things women can find en-masse at the checkout counter of the grocery store.

Bilirakis is campaigning for a seventh term in Congress.

Between his father and himself, a Bilirakis has held that seat for 35 years too long.

His opponent is Democrat Chris Hunter, a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor with a specialty in health care fraud. Hunter is married to a school teacher and U.S. Marine.

Sources: Politico, Washington Post, Daily Beast, The Real Deal