God Has Forsaken America*

At least for the moment.

A brief news bulletin from above.

HEAVEN, January 26, 2020 — Jesus wept (John, Chapter 11, Verse 35 — King James version) when God informed him that America was no longer on his “watch” list.

“Why have you forsaken that land whose people built their country based on trusting in you,” the Son of God asked.

The short answer, God replied, “is that the work of the good men and women who displayed their trust in me centuries ago has been cast aside by citizens of this country who have turned their backs on lessons provided in messages from our Good Book.

“Some have even annoited Donald J. Trump as your ‘brother,’ my spirit returned to their planet, the ‘second coming’ of a Son of mine walking amongst the people of America.”

Surely, Jesus said, they realize Donald is a false prophet, that his spirit is filled with anger, hate. That he speaks for himself not for others. That he believes in and worships a doctrine of doing unto others before they do it to him.

God shook his head. “No, my Son. Donald has converted many of our once proud followers to his way of life: lying, cheating, looking out for themselves instead of loving and supporting those who walk alongside them who need a helping hand or two.”

So, God continued, “stop hovering over the U.S. Senate chamber wasting time watching that impeachment ‘trial.’ Stop whispering in the ears of those who are blindly following Donald down his path of destruction of our once great experiment of a government for the people who put their trust in us.”

Jesus pushed back. “Are you certain there is no hope for those Americans who still do our work every day?”

God responded. “When Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Me for diverting attention away from his corrupt acts that resulted in Donald ending up in control of our worldly experiment, I knew it was time to walk away from America.

“Men and women who care only about themselves not their fellow world travelers who need Our help do not deserve divine intervention. However, we need to keep watch over this country, be prepared to provide forgiveness if those walking alongside Donald on the darkside see the light before it’s too late.”

Jesus smiled at his Father. “Maybe, just maybe, a few more celestial whispers from Me will help these souls being tempted by the devil understand the errors of their ways. Can I give it one more try, Father?”

“Just be careful, my Son. Donald and Vladimir are devious souls. Don’t let them catch You trying to work your miracle.”

“Bless you, Father. They have sinned once too often. They need to be taught a lesson. We can’t give up just yet.”