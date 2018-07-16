THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS

Two white supremacists walk into a room

Are they friends or are they foes, Yo?

They’re world leaders tearing up alliances,

but One doesn’t see the other

as his bro . . . No.

They will most likely talk about sanctions

And golden showers

while Putin lays out everything he wants

Trump won’t give a thought to the NATO allies

Or protest from the Resistance

Because

No one else will be in

the room where it happens

The room where it happens

We’ll know after it happens

* Filched from Lin-Manuel Miranda, apologies to any and everyone rightfully offended by the appropriation of this work.

When I first heard the 45th president of the United States would have a one-on-one meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this week the first thing that flashed through my head was Aaron Burr bitching about Thomas Jefferson and James Madison leaving him out of a historic meeting with Alexander Hamilton.

Right now we should all be more pissed off than Aaron Burr, for at least Burr understood “how the game is played, the art of the deal how the sausage is made.”

Trump has already absolved Putin for the Russian attack on our nation during the 2016 elections and beyond. When Trump called Putin to congratulate him on his re-election he didn’t mention the DHS statement accusing Russia of cyberattacks on the U.S. power grid. If our Republic survives this attack from within, we will one day know just what it is Putin has on Trump and how long he has been an asset for the Russians.

I suspect they’re gonna talk about how the U.S. Congress can be moved to ease sanctions on Russia but mostly will be told what to do so they can enhance and increase the spread of their brand of white nationalism.

That will call for more attacks on immigration even as the number of immigrants to Europe continue to fall. The fear and hatred of the ‘other’ always sells among the resentful segment of the majority who are convinced their way of life is in jeopardy because of that other . . . black and brown people.

Right wingers the world over are reveling in all things Trump because they believe this is their time and Trump is with them.

We know Putin owns Trump but we wont know what he’ll be charged to do on behalf of the man who wants to rule the world because . . .

No one else will be in the room where it happens . . .