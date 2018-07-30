The planes aren’t invisible, but it’s clear the president is a kook

Psycho Donald Trump seems to be becoming more maniacal and delusional by the hour.

Last week he bragged to enthralled Veterans of Foreign Wars conventioneers in Kansas City, Mo., that the military is ordering 147 new stealth aircraft and indicated that he thinks they’re literally invisible.

“This is an incredible plane — it’s stealth, you can’t see it,” Trump crowed. “So when I talk to even people from the other side, they’re trying to order our plane. They like the fact that you can’t see it. I said, ‘how would it do in battle with your plane?’ They say, ‘well we have one problem — we can’t see your plane.’ That’s a big problem.”

Two even bigger problems are:

I t CAN be seen — physically and on radar, big fat dumb Don, and . . . Why are you “talking to the other side?” Giving the Russians our military secrets again?

Standing before that same cheering crowd, he declared, “Just remember what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”

He might have been referring to the negative reaction to his meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, or perhaps the very public, disastrous failure of the delusional tariffs he placed on our allies, or maybe he was talking about his denial in Helsinki that Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in our 2016 election which is what helped place Trump in the Oval Office in the first place.

When a reporter in Helsinki asked about his reaction to the hacking, Putin’s cocksock Trump, dutifully said, “I will say this — I don’t see any reason why it would be. . . . I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Well, you may have “great confidence in ‘MY’ intelligence people,” Dotard Don, but in fact they don’t belong to you, and it’s pretty clear that you don’t believe them!

Barely 24 hours later, after members of both parties condemned his near-treasonous statements, he had to backstroke and in an obviously delusional comment tried to blame his gaffe on a grammatical misspeak which he tried to pass off as “a double negative.”

Grammarians are still puzzling over this one.

After returning to spend just a few hours in the Oval Office, a frazzled, defensive Psycho Don cost us another $1 million or so by retreating to his New Jersey golf estate to whack his balls. Obviously he got no joy because after leaving he twitted, “the US economy is thriving,” and then told us “not to believe otherwise.”

Fact is, the economy was thriving under Obama!

“Stick with us,” he begged. “Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news.”

If seeing is not believing, then the world, according to this Orange Carp, is just a freakin’ mirage.

But, that’s not all folks! He also claims that the United States is paying 90 percent of NATO’s costs. At the recent NATO summit in Brussels, Psycho Don claimed, falsely (surprised?) that the “U.S. pays probably 90 percent of the costs of NATO.”

We do pay more than other countries, but it’s only 22 percent, Delusional Don!

He claimed, falsely, that Germany paid 1 percent. Germany in fact pays 14 percent, second highest. The United Kingdom and France each fund 10.5 percent of NATO’s total budget.

In 2006, NATO suggested that all members spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense. According to NATO’s defense expenditure for 2017, the U.S. has gone above and beyond the suggested target, spending 3.57 percent of GDP on defense. Greece, the United Kingdom and Estonia were the only other countries to surpass the 2 percent mark.

Dotard Don apparently forgot that at the 2018 summit when he suggested all countries raise the bar and put up 4 percent toward defense. That’s right, Dotard Don himself suggested that we pay MORE!

The tendency is to brush it off as more Psychotic Trump bluster, but it’s not only a lie, it insults our most-needed, trusted allies.

Meanwhile, he’s put strong, ill-advised tariffs on China. He tapped a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum; tariffs on solar panels and washing machines; tariffs on our allies, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Now he’s talking 25 percent tariffs on foreign automakers to the tune of $200 billion, especially targeting Germany.

He belittled Germany’s Angela Merkel because she’s a woman leader of a strong country and has the cojones to stand up to him.

The United States imported $192 billion in new passenger vehicles in 2017. The EU charges a 10 percent tariff on imports of U.S. automobiles, and the United States has a 2.5 percent tariff on European cars.

Even more maniacal and delusional is that he is ignorant of the fact that a number of top European automobile companies, such as BMW and Mercedes, already make many automobiles in the United States, as do Japanese companies such as Honda, Nissan, Toyota and Subaru.

The retaliation for his delusional “Make American Great” tariffs, was swift and devastating. Soybean farmers lost their largest consumer — China which switched to Russian-produced soybeans.

Virtually every country struck back voraciously.

When cautioned that he was launching a trade war which could devastate our economy, he told Republicans to simply trust his business acumen. This from the king of bankruptcy.

“Every time I see a weak politician asking to stop Trade talks or the use of Tariffs to counter unfair Tariffs, I wonder, what can they be thinking?” Trump twitted last week. “Are we just going to continue and let our farmers and country get ripped off?” Why, no Dotard Don, you seem to be doing the greatest job the world has ever seen of destroying them yourself!

His multiple bankruptcies and failure at numerous entrepreneurial enterprises, leaves some people exceedingly nervous.

Now, he plans $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers caught in his own trade war debacle. With wins like this, how much more can the economy take?

The Tax Foundation estimates that the Trump tariffs will immediately result in the loss of 48,585 jobs and that job losses could exceed 250,000 if he goes ahead with plans for new tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese products.

Rural voters helped propel Dotard Don into the Oval Office. He promised the moon to farmers and ranchers, but the only moon they’ve seen is the huge one when he dropped his pants after they bought his lying shit.

They bought his red-hatted Make America Great Again mantra and now it’s them with red faces, red asses and red balance sheets.

They are indeed reaping a bitter harvest.